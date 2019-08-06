To The Daily Sun,
The recent twitter war between president Trump and Representative Cummings of Maryland struck me as another example of how the left and right can look at the same information and come up with completely different conclusions. It took me a while to find the original tweet but here it is.
TRUMP: “Rep, Elijah Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous. His district is considered the Worst in the USA as proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place”
Immediately, the left labeled the tweet as racist. I reread the tweet again and again looking for the basis for calling it racist and didn’t find it. I expanded my thinking to “who” the tweet was directed at and it became clear that because representative Cummings is black, that is enough to unequivocally declare it racist. Why would the left do that? I believe it’s so they don’t have to address the content of the tweet.
There were two key points in president Trump’s tweet that are near and dear to the hearts of those on the right that get completely ignored by the left. The first is that president Trump is frustrated with the Democrat’s resistance to border security and that battle still rages on. The second is that Democrats refuse to address the issues of crime, poverty, drugs, education and homelessness in the cities and states they run. I’ll focus on that in this letter.
I included this link in a previous letter (https://247wallst.com/special-report/2017/11/06/25-most-dangerous-cities-in-america-2/). That letter pointed out that of the 25 “worst” cities in the USA 22 are run by Democrats. The metrics used in the attached article are “violent crime rate,” “murders,” “poverty rate” and “unemployment rate.” It should be no surprise to anyone that Baltimore was number four on the list. Has anyone ever thought about why that is? Probably not, since it’s never debated by political candidates. If it were the Democratic Party would be voted out of office. How do you defend the undefendable? The answer is you avoid debating the facts and focus on something else, like racism.
What do Democrats gain by not fixing the problems in their states, districts and cities? The answer is talking points. The candidates promise to fix all the woes in their districts and are backed by the left-leaning media and ultimately get re-elected. And what is the first order of business? Well, it’s to raise taxes to implement all the promises made while campaigning. You need look no further than the 2018 elections in N.H. The Democrats retook the House and their first budget was 13 percent higher than the previous year, when the Republicans were in charge (http://nhfpi.org/research/state-budget/the-house-state-budget-for-state-fiscal-years-2020-and-2021.html) Here is another link I have provided previously on a national level (https://turbotax.intuit.com/tax-tips/fun-facts/states-with-the-highest-and-lowest-taxes/L6HPAVqSF). It lists the 10 states with the highest tax rates. Of those states, eight voted for secretary Clinton in the 2016 election. My point, Democrats and taxes go hand in hand.
Another talking point for Democrats is how they will fix wealth inequality. Here is a link to an article in Bloomberg listing the 20 cities in the U.S. with the greatest wealth inequality (https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-10-10/atlanta-takes-top-income-inequality-spot-among-american-cities). I googled who the current mayors of those cities are and 18 of the 20 are Democrats. No surprises there. Again, a situation created by Democratic policies and now all of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates are running on fixing it with more taxes.
Looking at the facts, it defies logic to why anyone believes that putting Democrats in charge of the country will make it safer or that taxes will not go up. We have 50 years of history and data showing just the opposite. The last time we put Democrats in charge of the federal government the national debt doubled from $10 trillion to $20 trillion (that was under president Obama for those who only listen the left-leaning media).
I’ll close this letter with a recent quote I read: “If you could reason with Democrats there would be no Democrats”. I chuckled when I read it but sadly, I believe it’s true.
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
