To The Daily Sun,
I am responding to a letter submitted to your publication by Mr. Kendall Hughes asserting that “Adjutant is just out-of-step with Grafton County voters.”
While I expect that candidates will throw around accusations and poke holes in character, the basis for this particular assertion was outright laughable and juvenile (although that does seem to be the flavor of national politics, so not exactly unexpected.) This sentence in particular gave me a hearty chuckle: “I don’t see him advocating for traditional common-sense New Hampshire values like; empathy for others or encouraging community involvement or volunteerism.”
I am on the boards of two different non-profits in our district and every request we’ve made to Representative Adjutant to assist in community events was met with enthusiasm and commitment. He has weed-whacked properties that one of my nonprofits is cleaning up. He has committed entire days to community events held by one of my other non-profits, sweating alongside us from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. He even left an overnight shift at work to judge an apple pie contest. I can say with confidence that if a non-profit, community, or volunteer effort is lacking desired attention from Mr. Adjutant, it can be attributed to one of two things, either 1. existing commitments to the position he was elected or 2. prior volunteer commitments.
In addition to my non-profit experiences with Mr. Adjutant, I also approached him as a constituent with proposed legislation. I am a former foster mom and adoptive mom of three children from the foster care system. In my most recent experience in the foster to adopt process, I saw many opportunities for improvement and expediting our case which fell well out of the federally mandated timelines for permanency for my children. I proposed an idea to him for a scientifically-informed oversight department which in the early years would indeed cost the taxpayers, but with implementation of recommendations from that department, could eliminate delays and ultimately save the taxpayers. This request was WELL outside of Mr. Adjutant’s area of expertise, but he attacked it as though it were his own. He solicited expertise. He did the legwork. If that’s NOT a commitment to empathy and volunteerism, I’m not sure what is.
I take no issue with candidates using voting records as a basis for criticizing candidates, but I would ask that going forward, if Mr. Hughes intends to represent the voters of this district that he move forward in this election process with a commitment to honesty, integrity, a strong footing in reality, and eschew the trends of post-fact politics. And if Mr. Hughes is not the elected representative and he hears of opportunities to improve Mr. Adjutant’s service, that he encourage constituents to contact him directly.
I'm looking forward to two more years of Representative Adjutant being where I need him, and will joyfully cast my ballot for him in November.
Elaina Bergamini
Grafton
