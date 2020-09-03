To The Daily Sun,
Well it has happened; normal citizens have risen up to counter the anarchy and chaos happening in democratically controlled cities. The headline this morning (8/30/20) was “1 killed as Trump supporters, protesters clash in Oregon”. This was only days after another protester was shot and killed in Kenosha by a citizen “protecting” that city from rioters. What is going on in this country? I was a teenager in the 60’s and 70’s the last time rioting was out of control and law enforcement was swift, decisive and supported.
We are in troubling times. Either you support law and order or you don’t. Yes, it is that simple! The media took a tragedy and turned it into a national crisis through FEAR (False Evidence Appearing Real). The falsehood was in the claim that George Floyd was not resisting arrest. Here is a 1 hour and 5-minute video of the arresting officers body camera. https://bit.ly/3hRMfjO What is undeniable is that George Floyd was resisting arrest. He resisted being placed in the back of the police car despite repeated requests and after being forced into the car he pushed himself out the opposite door onto the street where he was restrained. The initial reporting by the media only showed the restraint portion.
Also, one officer can be heard saying I think he’s on something and he was right! Floyd’s autopsy listed fentanyl, Methamphetamines and various types of THC in his system. Here is that link. https://bit.ly/3lJJhjK The same officer can also be heard calling for a back ground check on George Floyd. Here is a link summarizing George Floyd’s previous 9 offenses. He was sentenced to 5 years for armed robbery in 2009. https://bit.ly/3gXJXy1
Facts matter! If BLM (Black Lives Matter) started out as BFDRALM (Black Felons on Drugs Resisting Arrest Lives Matter) would it still have become the rallying call of the left? Think about that! The only black lives that seem to matter to the BLM movement are those who die resisting arrest. Of the 7,000+ blacks that are murdered each year in the USA why are only the ones involving police tragedies? David Dorn was a retired black St Louis police chief murdered by looters shortly after George Floyd. Where was that outrage?
BLM and antifa have been rioting, looting and destroying property for over 3 months. 12 police officers have been killed and hundreds injured by leftist mobs. CNN, ABC, MSNBC etc. have all called this anarchy “mostly peaceful” until recently. The change of heart occurred when polls showed most voters support law enforcement. The new lie is its Trump’s fault! They ignore the fact he has offered these democratically controlled cites federal help since George Floyd’s death. Americans are becoming aware that Democratic politicians and the media that support them don’t care about public safety. They care about getting reelected. They are losing independents and their conservative base and that’s the real crisis. Remember who supported law enforcement consistently when voting this November.
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough, NH
(1) comment
Oh please....
