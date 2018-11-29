To The Daily Sun,
High water levels are ruining our properties on Silver Lake in Belmont/Tilton. When DES was asked for an explanation, I was told it was due to a lot of rain in November and normal rain in October and September. DES failed to note that Lake Winnipesaukee has been above normal elevation since August and below normal discharge from that time forward until November 1, 2018. Winnipesaukee “The Big Lake” is at an all time high for this time of year and the ice will be setting up soon.
Property damage to homes and land on Winnipesaukee, Opechee, Winnisquam and Silver Lake is directly related to how poorly DES is operating the dams. Excuses are many, “we had to extend the drawdown by 2 days for Laconia,” heavy rains in November. Excuses are many but no real reasons for why Lake Winnipesaukee water levels have been kept high since August and no acknowledgement that precipitation was below normal into the beginning of November.
Contact to the Dam Bureau has been nearly futile, as they just give excuses, and no legitimate reason for this extended period of damaging high water. Now property owners are going to be left with property damage from extended periods of high water with no recourse or resources available to help them make repairs. The Dam Bureau has not been able to supply valid information to support the decisions they are making with the water levels, someone has either made a big mistake, or they just lack the ability to do the job.
Paul O’Connell
Belmont
