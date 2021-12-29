To The Daily Sun,
On Dec. 11, I went shopping at the Tilton Market Basket. Picked up a few things, got in line at the register. Was looking in my purse for my leather pouch I carry my bank card and debit card in. Could not find it. The gentleman in front of me noticed my dilemma and asked if everything was alright. Told him the situation. He told the cashier to ring up my purchases.
I want to thank him again. Hope he reads this!
Eileen Longo
Gilmanton
