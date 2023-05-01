To The Daily Sun,
I am writing in support of The HUB Community Center in Moultonborough, a capital project that will be going before the voters of the town on May 11.
About a year after moving permanently to Moultonborough in the summer of 2021, I learned about The HUB and about the many types of programs, classes and events that can be housed by this all-inclusive community center. It will be a senior center, youth center and an adult center. And for those of us who have become crazy about pickleball, The HUB will have indoor pickleball courts.
This year, the Moultonborough Rec Department announced adult indoor pickleball at Moultonborough Central School on Monday nights and Saturday mornings for Moultonborough residents only. Two temporary courts are set up in the gym and one in the café. The program is open to people of all skill levels and ages. It’s been a lot of fun to be able to play and meet new people, and I can just imagine how much the program can expand, when the community center is built and pickleball courts, with sufficient footage around each boundary line, are available.
There is a great deal more information about the HUB on its webpage, https://thehubmoultonborough.com/
I do want to add that while my husband and I moved to Moultonborough in 2021, we have owned our property since 2002. Moving here, to this wonderful town, has been a dream come true. Now that we are residents, we are dedicated to doing our part to support great initiatives, like The HUB, that invest in Moultonborough and enrich our lives.
Eileen Ehman
Moultonborough
