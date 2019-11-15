To The Daily Sun,
Wednesday, Nov. 20, is Education Support Professionals Day. On this day, the Laconia School District will honor the secretaries and para-educators who provide invaluable services to schools.
The celebration is part of the National Education Association’s 97th annual American Education Week taking place Nov. 18-22, and is designed to publicly recognize education support professionals for their outstanding work and dedication to making public schools great for every child. The district’s Education Support Professionals Day will include a wide range of activities, including breakfasts, lunches and small gifts of appreciation. These activities will help reinforce American Education Week’s tagline, “Reach, Educate, Inspire.” The tagline represents NEA’s vision of calling upon all Americans to do their part in making public schools great for every child so that they can grow and achieve in the 21st century.
We encourage you to help us spread the word about the important role education support professionals play in the lives of today’s students. For more information on American Education Week and Education Support Professionals Day, you can visit www.nea.org/aew.
Thank you in advance for your consideration.
Kim O’Neil, President
The Education Assistants
of Laconia
