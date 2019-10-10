To The Daily Sun,
I am running for the City Council position for Ward 6. I am 37 years old; I am raising four daughters in this community and what I want to do is help this make a place they are happy and excited to call home. I am constantly telling them to make their voices heard; never be afraid of change and to take risks. Well, I decided to take my own advice.
I haven’t fully liked that the funding for education and programs have been cut in the past. These children are our future; why are we cutting anything from them and expecting them to be as successful as they can be? After we are gone, they are our voice. Once I started seeing more and more of this, I realized I needed to step up and use my voice. Most of the time we share common goals. It’s just prioritizing them and making them happen.
I want to focus on education, affordable housing and, of course, the drug epidemic. When I say “affordable” this means not low-income; not these higher-end places, but we need something right in the middle that matches the income people are earning here.
I do not have 100% plans of action on how to change these things. However, I can tell you I will happily work on making them better. I will try different things, research and see where we might be able to go.
I love Laconia. I love our community and I want to represent as many people as I can that reside here.
Sarah Jenna
Laconia
