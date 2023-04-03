To The Daily Sun,
I was extremely disappointed in your coverage of the March 21 Inter-Lakes School Board Meeting, as reported on the front page of the March 30 edition of the paper, for two specific reasons:
First, the overall issue under discussion was the School District’s Non-Discrimination Policy, not a “restroom policy,” as the article title suggests. A simple review of either the published agenda or the policy itself would have shown this. Titling the article in such a way reduced the discussion and the concerns of the parents on both sides of the issue to disagreement over the restrooms, and is, at best, dismissive of both sides’ concerns. While the policy does address the use of restrooms by students who identify as transgender or non-binary, and while that was indeed the portion of the policy that the majority of public comment focused on, the fact of the matter is that the policy addresses three major areas: restrooms, locker rooms, and “other gender-segregated facilities and activities,” to include athletic teams and overnight field trips. Again, a simple review of the policy statement would have shown this.
Second, at no point did I say that “my concerns went beyond school grounds.” My concerns, as I clearly stated at the beginning of my comments that evening, are that "[t]here are several sections [of the policy statement] that are ... too vague, or raise questions without answering them.” Given that you misspelled my name, despite my providing the proper spelling to the journalist covering the event, perhaps I shouldn’t be surprised that you misquoted me as well.
The Daily Sun is purportedly “seeking the truth and printing it.” You fell short of that worthy goal on this story.
Ed Twaddell
Meredith
