To The Daily Sun,
Gilford resident Norman J. Silber penned a June 12 letter that bemoaned “the decline of courtesy and civility in daily American life.” Apparently, he was in a different mood a week earlier when he authored an uncivil screed against the Belknap Economic Development Council (BEDC), the Colonial Theater restoration project, and the city of Laconia. His slander demands a response.
I won’t dwell on his crazy “rumor” that BEDC was about to go out of business, but as a former director (nine years) of that organization, I can tell you that its board of directors has always consisted of accomplished volunteers who have nothing but the interest of improving the Belknap County economy on their minds.
When BEDC was founded (1982), stockholder-owned banks across the state were folding and it was near impossible for businesses to get loans. BEDC stepped in to borrow money from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and re-loan it to local businesses desperate for capital. For years, the county government allocated $75,000 per year toward furthering BEDC’s goals, but that amount was reduced and eventually cut to zero by zealots like Mr. Silber (then a state representative), who believed that taxpayers had no business funding economic development efforts. (Tell that to the citizens of Manchester, who invested millions in the building of the downtown arena and then witnessed an amazing revitalization of their central business district.)
Today, the need for a non-traditional source of loans is minimal and loaning money is a small part of what BEDC does. Instead, it is focused on projects like the restoration of the Laconia’s Colonial Theater, putting its resources where its mission is.
Mr. Silber believes that public officials, such as myself, are misguided in directing public monies into economic development projects — that such projects are better left to private enterprise or not done at all. That is a defensible position, but it is not one that I agree with.
I believe that government is what we decide to do together, sometimes through direct democracy and sometimes through our elected representatives. Building libraries, parks, and football stadiums, for example. We don’t refuse to invest in our library because it will never make money. Collectively, we want a first-class library and we are willing to pay for it.
Across America, the building of civic auditoriums falls into that category. Mr. Silber takes issue with Laconia’s leaders wanting to procure such an amenity, but I don’t hear him criticizing the vitality that his own hometown’s taxpayer-owned auditorium (at Gilford High School) has brought to that town. And what about Meredith? Do you think they regret investing in the auditorium at Inter-Lakes High School?
Finally, Mr. Silber slandered our city by suggesting that it is unsafe to be downtown at night, and thus people will not put their lives and property at risk by attending an event at the Colonial. That is a ridiculous statement and I would challenge him to make a statistical case for it. If he would like to run his goofy theory by our police chief, I will be happy to make the introduction.
Edward J. Engler
Mayor of Laconia.
