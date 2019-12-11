To The Daily Sun,
Did you know, according to data from Child Care Aware of America’s Parents and the High Cost of Childcare report, childcare for a four-year-old in a child care center can cost up to $12,280 every year? That figure does not guarantee a quality program, either.
Parents struggle to afford childcare for their children and often a parent has to stop working to stay home with their children because it makes more financial sense for them to stay home rather than pay that astronomical number.
The children who do not attend preschool miss out on important social, emotional, and cognitive experiences. Ninety percent of brain development occurs before age 5, yet we do not start universal schooling until after all of this brain development has occurred. All children deserve to be able to have the important early experiences that preschools provide.
Preschool teachers are responsible for taking care of our country’s youth during such a critical period of development. Such an important job is one of the least lucrative jobs for professionals. Preschools are expensive to run, so even with the high cost to parents, full-time preschool teachers only make an average of $21,490 a year. For a family of three, that is only a couple hundred dollars above the poverty line. Something needs to change so we can better support our children and our professionals.
Children who do not attend preschool miss out on opportunities for growth during the most critical point in their development. Preschool teachers are undervalued, while parents overpay. This will continue unless something is put into place to help parents, schools, teachers, and children.
New Hampshire needs to elect leaders that support early childhood education and will work to make it more affordable for parents, more lucrative for teachers, and available for all children. When voting this election season, I urge you, learn about candidates’ positions concerning early childhood education and think about what we want for our youth on election day.
Madison Reynolds
Laconia
