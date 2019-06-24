To The Daily Sun,
Recently there were stories in the paper that featured some of the resources and programs in our area. It was supposed to be informative and educational to the public, I am guessing, to put spotlight on the various paths of recovery and options available.
I think The Laconia Daily Sun did a great job on the stories, holding a public forum to follow by partnering with the college. I looked forward to reading the stories about the local pathways of recovery. I was familiar with Navigating Recovery, and heard of Riverbank, but not the two places that are Suboxone clinics. The stories were great, I thought they focused on the people fighting the battle, speaking with experience in recovery.
The fourth and final story of the series, I was thinking, would save the best for last! Then, BAM! Nope, completely wrong! It was so disappointing! The story written about Daisy Pierce, Oh no, wait, I'm sorry, I meant the story about Navigating Recovery.
First, this has nothing to do with how The Daily Sun wrote the story, they do a great job writing what is said. Just what was said this time is entirely disappointing. I say this because it came off as ego driven and seemed to have nothing to do with "our" local recovery center, but every thing to do with ego, and a need to spotlight themselves solely for recognition all the time.
Where is the hope and compassion of the people in recovery who actually work there, or the people who they have helped? I know a lot of those people, and they are dedicated and make a huge difference every day, all they want to do is help people get better. Pierce's position at the center, you would think, is like most directors, behind the scenes in a different role, yet she somehow manages to make it her show.
That is my opinion, and I have been to Navigating Recovery, so I do know what it's like and I know some of the staff and clients. I am close to people in the recovery world who go to meetings and other groups there and other places too. It's a great place because of the people (most of them) who work there. Caring people who have walked the life of the sick and suffering addict, lived through it to give back to their community, which is why they do it. That's what PEER SUPPORT is supposed to be.
The picture painted from Pierce's story is a shame, and a bad example. Its sad because there are some truly inspiring people there. I am glad I got to know what Navigating Recovery is before reading that story, because the take away from that is, Navigating Recovery is Daisy Pierce's private practice, where she sees all the clients and she treats people with co-occurring disorders. She basically mentioned research, said things in some books, and gave information already known like genetics and environment can play a part in addiction. How is that about the recovery center or how they help people? What?
Then she went on about war and other unrelated things to the point of the story — instead of using limited time and space to shine light on people who work there and would do anything to help the still sick and suffering because they know what it's like to be sick and tired of being sick and tired, wanting so badly to stop, but also not wanting to stop. The coaches (most) at the center are in recovery and all they want is to help you!
Ms. Pierce does not have any experience in this, her specific education has nothing to do with addiction, and definitely has nothing to do with peer-to-peer recovery. Care, compassion, kindness and above all else being genuine is what matters. Especially this little thing we call honesty. And being humble, selfless, or other-driven instead of self absorbed. Her PhD has absolutely nothing to do with substance use, and saying that her college degree makes her well equipped is kind of funny.
I am pretty sure the last conversation I had with Pierce, over the phone, when I was interested in volunteering, she said "I don't see client's." She handles everything, all the finances, contracts, grants, and business-related items that those under her don't understand and aren't able to do, that way, she says, there is more opportunity for people like them to work. I am still confused about "people like them."
That conversation with her made me not want to volunteer there at the time. I've had several other people say the same thing or that her attitude of "I'm better than you" has no place there. A buddy of mine was volunteering, and hoped to work there, but said the director was dishonest, unprofessional, and blew him off rudely instead of just telling him honestly. I would have had only that bad experience if it wasn't for one of the coaches in recovery.
Ms. Pierce has been working there since day one, and when I went in to see the center, I could tell she was very busy and seemed to be the go to around there. I found out the director was out for medical reason and the woman under her was the lead. She stopped what she was doing, came out of her office so welcoming, offering me coffee, water, snacks, asking how she can help me. When I told her I just wanted to see the center, she was happily telling me all about it from day one to now, what they do and how, and things they do in the community. She was awesome. I got to see before I left what it was like when a girl came in needing help and crying. The lead coach was so genuine, you could feel her desire to help when she spoke.That's what changed my mind, that's the real center. Not Pierce and a PhD.
Earl Morgan
Gilford
