To The Daily Sun,
Recently, three gentlemen wrote The Daily Sun condemning the teaching of Critical Race Theory (CRT) in schools. They also support a bill in the New Hampshire Legislature to prohibit teaching it. Not only do these writers disrespect the academic freedom of instructors to teach factual ideas in their classes, but they also seem to be totally ignorant about what Critical Race Theory is and in denial about the systemic racism that has long characterized American society and culture.
In addition, they appear to want to deny that in spite of the end of slavery and the implementation of Civil Rights laws, systemic racism has still not been eliminated. Nor has systemic sexism, or patriarchy, been eliminated just because women have their rights protected on paper.
Perhaps these writers are not hateful bigots. Maybe they have friends of color. But, they are still supporting a racist system. And, they want our racist history to be covered up. There is a difference between personal hatred and bigotry and systemic racism. If you are only a hateful, ignorant bigot and have no power behind you, then you are simply a hateful, ignorant bigot. But, when you have the social, economic and political power to permeate an entire culture with racism, you become a real problem.
These writers also misrepresent Critical Race Theory. Those of us who subscribe to it do not hate whites. Nor, is Black Lives Matter saying that only black lives are important. To say "all lives matter" at this point in our history, is to say that all lives are under attack, which is simply not true. Of course all lives matter and perhaps if white lives were the ones under attack, "all lives matter" might be appropriate. But, white lives are not the current problem.
Finally, these gentlemen do not seem to realize that "White Male Privilege" is real. Because I am white, I can expect to live longer and get better healthcare than people of color. I am less likely to be incarcerated for a non-violent offense. I do not have to worry about people trying to suppress my right to vote. Nor do I have to worry about walking in a "white" neighborhood and having some "Karen" screaming at me to leave or worse yet, getting shot. As a white person, when the police pull me over, I only think "Am I going to get a ticket?" Not, "Am I going to die today?"
As a male, I don't worry too much about sexual or domestic violence. I do not have to be "pretty" for some male employer. Moreover, I get paid better simply because I am a man.
Did I work for or otherwise earn these privileges? Of course not. I was simply born white and male.
E. Scott Cracraft
Gilford
