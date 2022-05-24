To The Daily Sun,
Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida and other conservatives want to remove books from school library shelves that might be inappropriate for children. I suggest that the Bible be one of the books removed. It could cause controversy and would expose kids to things that children should not be reading.
If kids read the Bible, they are going to learn about all sorts of inappropriate things like incest, drunkenness, and adultery. There is also talk of gay sex, bestiality, and even polygamy. You can even rape someone as long as you marry the victim and pay her dad the bride price. There is way too much sex in the Bible.
Moreover, people who want kids to read the Bible are trying to indoctrinate and brainwash them. What if a child reads the story of Jesus at the wedding? Will kids try to make their own wine? What if they read the proverb about wine gladdening the heart? The Bible could encourage substance abuse.
In addition, the Bible exposes students to tales of unbelievable violence. There is a God in the Bible who gets so mad that he destroys humankind with a flood. If that does not scare children, the tale of the earth swallowing up people who offended this God might really frighten them. The story of the destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah might do the same.
Finally, what are we going to do when kids start crucifying and stoning each other to death on the playground? Will we see bullied kids using slingshots like David against the school bullies?
An even more frightening scenario is that children will read those portions of the Bible calling for tolerance, love, ethical behavior, compassion, mercy and empathy for the poor.
E. Scott Cracraft
Gilford
