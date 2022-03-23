To The Daily Sun,
It seems now that Donald Trump supporters can be divided into two different groups when it comes to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. There are those Trump supporters who, like Vladimir Putin and Trump himself, support this sort of authoritarianism and repression and not only in Russia. Putin is a role model for Donald Trump. Then, there are those who admit the invasion was a war crime but place the blame on Democrats and particularly, on President Joe Biden.
While there is a lot of blame to go around, the truth is the United States is rightly concerned about Russia, whose criminal president is trying to reestablish the Soviet — or more accurately, czarist — empire. And, from Putin’s point of view, the U.S. is trying to establish its influence in former parts of the Soviet Union.
President Biden did not create this atrocity. Putin consolidated his power over the course of the terms of multiple American presidencies. However, the most responsible for his current actions is former President Trump, a criminal and authoritarian who admires President Putin. Moreover, there is plenty of evidence Putin launched a cyber war against the U.S. to help Trump win the presidency. We judge the Russians for interfering in our elections but we have interfered in a number of foreign countries to protect our economic interests.
Putin was emboldened after he was embraced by Trump, who admired his dictatorial methods. Trump, more than any other president during Putin’s tenure, has tried to legitimize Putin and give him American support.
Supporters of Trump and Republican politicians who support or tolerate Putin are at least morally complicit in serious war crimes.
E. Scott Cracraft
Gilford
