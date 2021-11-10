To The Daily Sun,
Recently, a writer to The Sun implied that the U.S. Department of Justice is somehow plotting to control local school boards and abolish freedom of speech at school board meetings. This is disinformation. This is certainly not the case.
What federal authorities are concerned about is not people expressing their opinion at school board meetings. What they are concerned about are disinformed extremists who disrupt school board meetings. Even more, the DOJ is concerned about the threats, including death threats, being made against members of school boards who do not agree with conservative extremists.
Typically, these people go to school board meetings to protest the teaching of critical race theory, often totally ignorant of CRT. Even when school board members say that they do not teach CRT in their schools, they are not believed and harassed even more. Others have protested mask policies. They intimidate and make anonymous threats to school board members.
People have a right to attend and speak at public meetings. School board and similar meetings have an agenda that often includes a time restriction on public comment so that everyone can be heard. At some board meetings, people keep on talking, shouting down others, interrupting, and talking over others. More disturbing is the number of violent threats received by school board members in different districts. Some have decided to resign their seats out of fear of safety for themselves and that of their families.
The DOJ is not going to stop honest discourse at school board meetings. It is going to make sure that people are not threatened and intimidated. Death threats are not “protected speech.”
E. Scott Cracraft
Gilford
