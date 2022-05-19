To The Daily Sun,
For the first time, a right long-established by law and precedent is being threatened by a political Supreme Court. The right of women to choose is being threatened by the far right.
Roe vs. Wade did not “legalize abortion.” Instead, the Court ruled that states could not unfairly impede the right to terminate a pregnancy. If Roe vs. Wade is overturned, it is doubtful that women (and male supporters of Roe) will accept this passively. If Roe is overturned, women who had abortions would become criminals in about half the states.
Roe was decided in 1973. That means that women have had safe, medical and legal abortions for 49 years. Two generations of American women have come of age with this right. Taking away a long-established right is dangerous.
It is dangerous because people have become used to having this right and suddenly losing it. It is akin to a kid being told all his or her life that doing something was OK and then saying it is not when they are a junior in high school.
Abortion has been used since ancient times. Even if the Roe decision is overturned by the Supreme Court, this will not stop women from having abortions. Women will find a way. Those with money will be able to get doctors to write it up as something else which was the case before the Roe decision.
Those who cannot afford this or to go to another state means that poorer women will be left to the back alley butchers. More women will die as was the case before Roe.
The right to abortion is a right to women alone. It would be a very unwise move on the part of the Supreme Court to deny a long-established right.
E. Scott Cracraft
Gilford
