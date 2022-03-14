To The Daily Sun,
Right now, everyone is focused on the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot. All the evidence points to this act of sedition was planned and executed with the knowledge, approval, and probably the direct involvement of former President Donald Trump. That is one thing, but what about retired Gen. Michael Flynn who tried to organize a military coup to overturn a lawful election?
My question is: why has Gen. Flynn not been recalled to active duty and court-martialed? He continued the “Big Lie” that Trump had really won the election, so he at least contributed to inciting the riot. He conspired to attempt to overturn a valid election with military force which means he was plotting sedition.
He also violated his oath as a military officer to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States.” I am not a lawyer, but there are probably other articles in the Uniform Code of Military Justice he could be charged under including the offense of “conduct unbecoming an officer and a gentleman”.
Former general and flag officers certainly have more rights to express their personal political views than those on active duty. They can-and do-criticize current and past presidents. But, they cannot plot sedition.
Our active-duty officers are trained to avoid political disputes. This tradition goes all the way back to George Washington. The American doctrine is an apolitical military under the control of civilian officials. It is one of the reasons the U.S. has not endured the military coups (so far) that have plagued so many other countries.
That is why most do not express those opinions until the retire. This is usually fine but in Gen. Flynn’s case, inciting sedition and potting a military coup is not protected speech. The Army should recall him to active duty and conduct an inquiry and if justified, court-martial Gen. Flynn.
A person who retires from the service and receives retirement benefits is not really “out of the military.” They are still on a sort of reserve status and can be recalled. This includes being recalled to face criminal charges. It does not happen often but there is precedent.
Of course, Gen. Flynn could be tried for many of the same crimes in a civilian court. In this case, however, there is a “military element” to his crimes.
E. Scott Cracraft
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.