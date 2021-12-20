To The Daily Sun,
There are many problems with public education, but the answer is to fix the problems and not make the taxpayers subsidize private education by way of vouchers. Decreasing funding for public education is not the answer. If you want to send your kids to private schools, that is your business but as citizens we still have an obligation to support the public schools. Public education has contributed to our greatness as a nation.
It seems that when there are problems with public education, the teachers often get blamed and not others, including the parents and school officials. Of course, one thing that improves public education is parental involvement in their children’s schooling. But, that involvement should be collaborative and parents and teachers should see themselves as partners in education.
Unfortunately, we have parents who do not have the slightest idea of what they are talking about attacking educators for what is taught in our schools, even when what is taught is the most recent knowledge in their fields. We have had parents storming school board meetings, being highly disruptive, and even making death threats against school board members and school officials. That is not proper “parental involvement.”
Often these conflicts are started by parents who are disinformed about what is really being done or taught. Often it is about teaching kids about racism or asking them to have masks. In the majority of these cases, the angry parents do not even know what they are talking about.
This sort of ignorance was displayed in a recent letter to The Sun. A father was angry about what his daughter was being taught in school. One of the things he objected to was his daughter watching an online crash course video where the history teacher had a sign that read “This Machine Kills Fascists.”
If this writer had known what he was talking about, he would have realized that the slogan is famous and has nothing to do with actually killing people. It goes back to the famous American folksinger, Woody Guthrie, the father of Arlo Guthrie of “Alice’s Restaurant” fame. Woody wrote and sang a lot of songs, including “This Land is Your Land” which we used to sing in elementary school.
During World War II, he wrote a lot of songs against Adolf Hitler and Nazism as his part of the “war effort.” He had the slogan “This Machine Kills Fascists” put on his guitar and there are many famous pictures of Woody with this guitar. He was saying he was “killing fascists” figuratively through his music. I am amazed the writer did not know this.
E. Scott Cracraft
Gilford
