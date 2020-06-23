To The Daily Sun,
Many who do not like the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement often accuse us of being racist. They often say: “don’t white lives matter?” Or, they ask “don’t all lives matter?” Then, they get angry when people are offended when they say it.
Here is an analogy: how would you feel if you told me that your mom just died and I said “well, all moms die?” Or, if you told me you had terminal cancer and I said: “lots of people die from terminal cancer?” It would be rude!
Of course, all lives matter! No one in BLM has said otherwise. It is a lie that Black Lives Matter is a racist organization. As the Laconia rally — and rallies and marches around the country — showed, there are a lot of decent white people who think racism is wrong. More whites should be involved. You cannot call yourself a “patriotic American” if you are okay with inequality and injustice.
The reason it is called Black Lives Matter is because it is black and brown people, as well as Native Americans (and even Jews), who are currently under attack. White people are not suffering from systemic racism like African Americans and Latinos. If whites were under attack instead of African Americans, then a “White Lives Matter” movement might be appropriate.
The situation for minorities has gotten worse since we now have a federal administration that seems to endorse racism. Since President Trump took office, extreme right-wing groups like the KKK, which used to be marginalized, are enjoying being in the “mainstream.”
“White privilege” is real. So is “white male privilege.” As a white male, I was born with privileges I never earned. As a white person, I do not worry about someone calling the police simply because I am in a white neighborhood. Nor do I have to worry about being pulled over for DWB (driving while black). All my interactions with law enforcement officers have been civil but I wonder how it would be if I were not white. I never worry about racial discrimination or slurs.
Nor do I have to worry much about Republican politicians trying to suppress my vote. I do not have to live on a Native American reservation in North Dakota. I am much less likely to be “purged” from the voter rolls.
As a non-Hispanic white, I do not have to worry about racists telling me to “go back to Mexico.” My right to be in the United States has never been questioned. If I were a kid, I would not be in danger of being forcibly separated from my parents.
I am just lucky. I was born white and male. I did nothing to earn that. Neither did other white males who condemn Black Lives Matter.
Sincerely,
E. Scott Cracraft
