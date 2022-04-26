To The Daily Sun,
In a recent letter to The Sun, Charles H. Bradley II repeats the “Big Lie” that Donald Trump really won the 2020 Election. Even prominent Trump supporters are saying it is a lie. The election fraud myth has been debunked over and over and at all levels: local, state, and national. The evidence that Trump lost is overwhelming. Why can he not accept that?
This myth is a “Big Lie,” a tactic that goes back to the Nazis. If you just tell a few big lies and those lies are told over and over by people who are assumed to know what they are talking about, you can get even intelligent and educated people to believe them.
Knowing that Trump stood a good chance of defeat, Trump and his supporters started promoting this Big Lie long before the election. They were grooming their followers to believe that the only way Trump could lose was if the Democrats cheated. Does the dissemination of these lies help the country to heal?
Where is all this evidence? The states Mr. Bradley mentioned have had audits, investigations, and multiple recounts. The cases have been in courts where they were thrown out as frivolous. In fact, some of the lawyers involved in these suits have been disciplined by their bar associations. Local and state election officials from both parties have found no evidence of fraud. Despite the Capitol riot, Congress certified Joe Biden’s victory.
Trump and others who want to destroy American democracy and values want to create, with disinformation, lack of trust in our electoral system. Why is Mr. Bradley complicit in this?
E. Scott Cracraft
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.