To The Daily Sun,
Holier than thou John Demakowski’s recent letter to The Sun sheds light on the incredible hypocrisy of the religious right for their support of this narcissistic, incompetent president.
First, John says, President Trump did not make up out of whole cloth “Fake News.” He was simply willing to label and take on a phenomenon that has been vexing millions of Americans for decades and we had no champion, for even stalwart conservatives were unwilling to stand against their many lies and omissions of truth. Total BS, John.
This is what Leslie Stahl said about the whole Fake News history:
LESLEY STAHL: It's just me, my boss, and him — he has a huge office — and he's attacking the press. There were no cameras, there was nothing going on and I said, “That is getting tired, why are you doing it? You’re doing it over and over and it’s boring. It’s time to end that, you’ve won the nomination. And why do you keep hammering at this?”
And he said: “You know why I do it? I do it to discredit you all and demean you all so when you write negative stories about me no one will believe you.”
So, John, the whole fake news thing was a set up by then-candidate Trump to set the stage for rubes like you to believe everything your Dear Leader says.
John then goes on to say, “Now the whistleblower complaint and the impeachment inquiry: where to start? Are these really whistleblowers, or are they treacherous men and women who have violated their duty to protect the privacy of the conversations that they are privy to for security proposes or even merely gossips who are telling what they should not?”
You have the audacity to call these men who have served their country faithfully “Treacherous men and women.” I don’t know what your service to this country involves but I am sure it is nowhere near the history of the number of men and women in our diplomatic services who were appalled by this phone call to the Ukrainian president. More and more will come out through the impeachment inquiry, and that is what it is, it is not a trial at this time. President Trump has no legal standing or right to confront this accuser at this time; that will come later within the trial within the Senate. Try doing some research on impeachment hearings.
No, John, these men and women have no duty to protect this president; they have a duty to protect the Constitution and the United States.
So John, it would appear your Breast Plate of Righteousness, which you comfortably hide behind, is becoming more and more tarnished with your support of this president.
Mirno C. Pasquali
Laconia
