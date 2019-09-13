To The Daily Sun,
It is a fact of life's reality, both past and present that people like to party. Usually parties consist of drugs and alcohol. Many times such usage enables one to be a social pizzazz. Only a few are naturally gifted as social pizazzes. It is a deeply rooted social norm in all social/economic levels to have a desire to party.
I am a loser/loner, always ostracized and still am. I never fit in and partied. I knew that in school most everyone was partying with drugs/alcohol. It was the cool thing to do and most likely still is. These people are not mentally ill, but drug/alcohol use and the usual stresses of life produce mental problems.
Addiction is the human norm and coping with stress is usually solved by continuing drug/alcohol use. I overeat on foodstuffs to help me have stress relief and I am sorting out my mental problems while remaining sober and making progress in my life. My statements are not a new knowledge, but many times in emotional pain of drug/alcohol crises, people are willing forget this reality.
Louise Sargent
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.