To The Daily Sun,
We need Drivers! A few years ago, the Caring Hands Assisting Tilton (CHAT) partnered with Community Action Volunteer Driver Program. This program is very much like the CHAT program but on a larger scale. The resident needing the ride would call CAP Dispatch and then the dispatch would call the drivers in the area who have volunteered. The driver accepting the ride would then call the resident and let them know they would be the one picking them up.
This program is essential to our Seniors and Disabled residents to get to and from doctor’s appointments. When we first began CHAT, we had a lot of volunteer drivers. Over the years, for one reason or another, our number of volunteers has diminished. Due to the shortage of volunteers, we sometimes have to deny a senior a ride to a doctor’s appointment and they need to reschedule their appointment.
To be a driver, you need to have a desire to help someone in your community; a valid New Hampshire driver’s license and auto insurance; be at least 21 years of age, and own a dependable vehicle.
As a driver, you can set your own hours and decide how many trips you want. You get paid 55 cents a mile, but most of all, you are providing access to basic and essential services for our residents who are unable to drive due to age or disability.
To hear more about becoming a driver, Community Action Program and Tilton Senior Executive Committee have two informational meetings at the Tilton Senior Center, on Monday, June 3, at 5:30 p.m., and Friday, June 7, at 11:30 a.m.
If you can just spare an hour or two a week, it would make a huge difference in the lives of our seniors and disabled residents. Any questions, call me at 603-387-5711 or Community Action Program at 603-224-8043
Please help,
As always, Thank You from the bottom of my heart,
Pat Consentino
Selectmen, Town of Tilton,
Chairman Tilton Senior Executive Committee
