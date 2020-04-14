To The Daily Sun,
Governor Sununu is right when he says “the risk to New Hampshire remains very low.” Most people who contract COVID-19 present with mild to moderate symptoms, including sudden fever and a dry painful cough and maybe mild pneumonia. The 2017-2018 flu season killed 80,000 Americans, and there was no hysteria or shutdown. The hype and hysteria we hear out of every mainstream news channel has the goal of introducing mandatory vaccines within six to nine months; The United Nations Immunization Agenda 2030: A Global Strategy to Leave No One Behind.
According to The New American, as of April 10, 2020; “86 percent of NewYorkers who have died with coronavirus had other illnesses.” The term co-morbidity means that along with the flu the patients also suffered from other potentially serious illnesses that caused them to be more susceptible; typically with other diseases like diabetes, cancer, and heart disease. Those over 60 and the elderly with other health problems are more at risk.
With any seasonal flu it is best to practice those common sense prevention’s that we hear about all the time from health care workers that are geared to boost your immune system. So get out into the sunshine and take your vitamin D3, Vitamin A, Vitamin C, eat a healthy diet, lay off the tobacco, sugar and alcohol, stay hydrated and get your rest. And don’t worry about dying from this flu; “The risk to New Hampshire remains very low” — Gov. Sununu is right.
Dr. Valerie Fraser, RN
New Hampton
