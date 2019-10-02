To The Daily Sun,
Is it not time to replace this so called director of Public Works for Laconia? This gentleman has no clue how to run city streets — none whatsoever. Do you know how many changes he made to the Lakeport Square construction project? Ask Mr. Anderson how much extra funds were required to pay for these additions? Ask Mr. Anderson how much danger the citizens of Laconia have to put up with the intersections at the heart of our city. Ask him why we have this big bump of a patch in front of Neil's Laconia Garage? Ask him about the huge bumpy patches in from Dunkin' to the corner of Main, Union and Court Street.
He is so good at messing up our streets; he finally paved from Busy Corner to Main Street, then the next day he had the crew digging up around the man hole covers? OMG people, how much longer will we put up with this so-called "Army Corp of Engineers graduate? I wish that they would take him back; maybe they can re-train him, though I doubt they can.
We need a city engineer who cares about our roads as they should be. I read all his comments. One thing Mr. Anderson, before you tore up Court Street, did you not coordinate with all the folks that wanted to do repairs when you planned this project? Do you believe you are doing a good job? Please sir, go find another city to destroy and leave our city. . . soon! You have no common sense or ability to resolve the mess that you have already made here. Go away, please! But before you leave, can you not fix our streets so that we will not destroy our vehicle's suspensions first?
Don Vachon
Laconia
