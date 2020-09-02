I have had the pleasure and honor to have known Bill Wright for over 30-plus years and have the highest respect for his work within the military with whom I served with.  Bill was previously a U.S. Marine.

As a current Sheriff's 3rd in in charge in Belknap County, I have the utmost respect for Bill.  When I was a baliff at the Laconia courthouse i had plenty of professional interaction Bill. 

In my opinion why would Richard Robinson sign up as a write-in candidate, since he’s been out of police work for 17-odd years? Times has changed greatly during the past 17 years. 

Please join me in supporting Bill Wright for Belknap County Sheriff on Sept. 8.

Douglas Rasp
Retired Command Sergeant Major
Sanbornton

