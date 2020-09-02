As a current Sheriff's 3rd in in charge in Belknap County, I have the utmost respect for Bill. When I was a baliff at the Laconia courthouse i had plenty of professional interaction Bill.
In my opinion why would Richard Robinson sign up as a write-in candidate, since he’s been out of police work for 17-odd years? Times has changed greatly during the past 17 years.
Please join me in supporting Bill Wright for Belknap County Sheriff on Sept. 8.
