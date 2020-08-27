To The Daily Sun,
I found the Luckovich cartoon in Thursday's Daily Sun depicting school children hiding under their desks for an "active shooter drill" rather disconcerting. The implication that an African-American student would think that it would be cops arriving and PERPETRATING a school shooting is troubling on several levels.
First, I find this to be classic liberal stereotyping of a person of color in that they would be thinking as one monolithic block and is very demeaning. Second, it makes light of the very real horrors of tragic school shootings. Lastly, it attacks our LOCAL rank and file law enforcement people that, last time I checked, are very well respected in our area and have always held themselves in an exemplary fashion.
I call on ALL local leaders and officials to roundly and forcibly condemn this cartoon and ask The Laconia Daily Sun for an apology for publishing this dangerous and hateful piece of trash.
Doug Lambert
Gilford
