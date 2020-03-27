To The Daily Sun,
If Hillary was the president, we would all be locked in our homes under martial law. The economy would be COMPLETELY destroyed. Down the road, when the "crisis" comes to an end, we would be in a complete dictatorship totally beholden to the "leaders" for crumbs of sustenance.
I am very thankful Trump is president for this. God still DOES Bless America, though sometimes undeservedly so...
Doug Lambert
Gilford
