To The Daily Sun,
In letters to the editor, in the Oct. 16 Sun, John Browne wrote about Republican Matt Mowers, who was born in New Jersey being a "carpetbagger." Perhaps he conveniently forgets that Democrat Jeanne Shaheen former governor of New Hampshire and now is senator from New Hampshire. She was born in St. Charles, MS, grew up in St. Louis went to high school in Pennsylvania, college in Mississippi and taught school there.
So I guess if you are a Republican you ARE a "carpetbagger', but if you are a Democrat you AREN"T.
Doug Bolinder
Meredith
