To The Daily Sun,
Cruising the internet, I see many people who Identify themselves as Republicans claiming they are going to vote Democratic in the presidential election. If they are going to vote for a Democrat, I believe those Republicans must also agree with Democratic aims and principles, including socialism. Then how can they say they are Republicans?
Republicans have different aims and principles than Democrats. Can you believe in both at the same time? Perplexed, I can only guess that this is another Democratic plan to fool voters.
Doug Bolinder
Mereddith
