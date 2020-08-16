To The Daily Sun,
American Legion Post 33, Meredith, annually hosts a Christmas party for Legion and community children. The children listen enthralled by stories read to them by a "Mrs. Santa" and scream with delight as they each receive a present from "Santa." Post 33 hosts several "Meat Bingos" each year in order to raise money to pay for the Christmas party.
On July 18, the first of several planned for 2020, was held outside on the property of David and Charlene Gilbert because of Covid-19, instead of in the smaller Post 33 building. Portable tents spaced apart provided shade. In keeping with the Christmas theme, the grounds were decorated with a trimmed Christmas tree and the prizes for drawings and games that were held were wrapped in Christmas paper. A delicious lunch prepared by friends and neighbors was made available for participants who all had a wonderful time. My thanks to all who worked hard to make this event successful and to those who attended with lots of cash! I want to especially thank Barry Weeks, Connie Moulton, and her friends and neighbors for their hard work in making that Saturday such a successful event.
Doug Boliger, 1st Vice Commander
American Legion Post 33
Meredith
