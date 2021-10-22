To The Daily Sun,
The mayor debate for the city of Laconia started off with horrible audio issues. I wish this was the only problem of the night ... sadly it was not.
The candidates invited their own panelists, many who were completely unprepared for the debate. One absolute stand out was Rep. Richard Littlefield who made a blanket statement when it was supposed to be a question and didn't even try to issue a question at that time. I am embarrassed to have anyone representing Laconia who simply does not know the difference between a statement and question. This does not surprise me though considering Rep. Dawn Johnson was also not prepared for the debate. She chose to dance around questions or speak about things not pertaining to the questions at all.
She claims she stands for honesty, integrity and transparency which she repeated time and time again. She has not been a honest representative and has and continues to blow off and lie to the Jewish community about her anti-Semitic post. Recently she blew off a meeting at a temple just to get more headlines. She has no remorse about her inappropriate post and has an attitude toward the Jewish community of Laconia.
Andrew Hosmer answered questions respectfully and honestly and didn't avoid the hard topics. The choice is clear we have to re-elect Andrew Hosmer as mayor of Laconia we cannot be represented by an anti-Semitic conspiracy theorist like Dawn Johnson. Please join me in voting for Andrew Hosmer the only choice for mayor.
Dorothy Marino
Laconia
