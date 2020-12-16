To The Daily Sun,
As a local teenager in the 50s, I spent many a summer night at the Weirs where we enjoyed meeting tourists from different places as well doing the fun things. This is one of my memories.
“You were jewed!” my friend said upon hearing the cost of a motel at the Weirs.
“I am Jewish. That word offends me,” the tourist answered.
My friend was dumb-founded, innocent and shameful at the same time.
“I’m sorry. I only knew it to mean gypped. Oops cheated.”
Some ethnic or racist terms have been included in our vocabulary for so long that many who use them are often clueless about their origins.
“Boy” was not an intentional or unintentional ethnic slur until it was used in today’s language. “Boy” became intentional and offensive in referring to Black boys and men.
Rush Limbaugh was intentional when he said that then-first lady Michelle Obama exhibited "uppity-ism." Southerners used the term “uppity” for Black people who didn't "know their place." It has gone beyond that in the present day – more unintentional.
I could list ethnic slurs for most nations, but I don’t want to stir up those words that hurt to this day. You may remember some for Africans, Asians, Native Americans, Italians, Polish, German, Swedes; from states: Oklahoma, Mississippi, New Hampshire, Texas; from race, creed or color and on. Let’s not use them.
Guinea is one in my memory. Is it a British gold coin, a guinea pig, guinea hen, an immigrant from Italy? When I lived in New York, Mario Cuomo was Governor. As I drove on Guinea Woods Road through Old Westbury to work each day, I wondered how could they use such a disrespectful Italian slur on the uppity North Shore of Long Island? I discovered that Guinea Woods Road is near where the freed slaves settled, naming their settlement Guinea Town after their country of origin in Africa.
Hitler’s intentional ethnic slurs sent six million Jews to their death. To this day, we remain shocked and promise “never again.”
Yet, here in the City on the Lakes, we have encountered new Anti-Semitism aroused by a new leader, State Representative and Laconia School Board member. I hope I have demonstrated the difference between intentional and unintentional ethnic slurs. Dawn Johnson, it appears to me you sought material from a neo-Nazi group on Facebook. You shared the crude Anti-Semitic cartoon. You claimed innocence on knowing where it came from and apologized for that but not for offending our Jewish community and most others among our diverse population. These actions are not those of the kind of leaders most want. In the best interest of those you are supposed to represent and lead, you must apologize and resign.
Dorothy Duffy
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.