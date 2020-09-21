We are fortunate to have a State Senate candidate, Phil Spagnuolo, whom we can confidently vote for on Nov. 3. Phil is running to represent all of us in Senate District 7, which includes the towns of Laconia, Canterbury, Franklin, Webster, and Boscawen.
Phil came to an "open air forum" (with mask) in Canterbury this past summer. I was impressed with his sincerity in wanting to make a difference in the lives of people.
He has proven he has the ability to recognize community needs and to find solutions. Mr. Spagnuolo helped start a nonprofit recovery center in the region, has opened multiple transitional sober houses, and became a recovery coach to help combat the addiction crisis at a personal level.
If we thought addiction was a serious problem before the pandemic, affecting so many of us in some way, there is now a 30% increase in overdoses. Phil Spagnuolo is positioned to make significant contributions in the state's efforts to provide treatment options.
His commitment goes well beyond those living with addiction; he sees now more than ever the struggles families are experiencing and is prepared to work to find solutions to improve all of our lives.
It is sad to see that the current senator has not worked on any legislation to curb the crisis of addiction in our region. That is hardly someone in touch with the needs of our communities.
People in this district are struggling for many reasons: lack of a liveable income, addiction, worries for their children's futures, and the pandemic. We deserve a State Senator who will be there for people, even when the times are tough. Please join me in supporting Phil Spagnuolo for State Senate District 7 on Nov. 3.
Doris Hampton
Canterbury, NH
