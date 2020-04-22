To The Daily Sun,
January 20, 2020, marked the first COVID-19 case in Washington state. February 4, ELEVEN confirmed cases. February 28 at a rally in Charleston, S.C., Trump called COVID-19 the Democrat's "new hoax." On that day, 59 confirmed cases with two deaths. There were more than 4,500 cases globally.
Despite knowing this, Trump held rallies on January 9 in Toledo Ohio; on January 14, in Wildwood, N.J. and on Jan 30, in DesMoines, Iowa; on February 10 in Manchester, N.H., on February 19 in Phoenix, AZ, on February 20 in Colorado Springs, on February 21 in Las Vegas and February 28 in Charleston, S.C. Because it was a "Dem hoax,", exposing people to potential infection at rallies was acceptable?
As of late, Trump has encouraged anti-shut down rallies, in spite of plans to phase in re-openings and prevent a second COVID19 surge, on the advice of experts. IS this a leader who loves the American people — INCITING, not leading?
In mid-March, Ms. James stated the economy was booming. GDP growth numbers were in at 2.1 percent in Q4, similar to 2016 levels. Bringing back manufacturing (a priority campaign promise) has been elusive; "The Institute of Supply Management's manufacturing purchasing managers' index logged its lowest level since June 2009 at 47.2, compared with the consensus forecast of 49. It stood at 48.1 in November. Any number below 50 denotes a contraction.
Often, the president is given undeserved blame or credit for the performance of the economy under his watch. But this recession can be traced directly to Trump’s policies. His trade war is a major culprit." In the last 6 months (prior to COVID-19), unemployment was on the rise in Ohio and Penn. and eroding in Michigan and Wisconsin. Despite Trump's claims, job numbers reflect that 57 million Americans are part of the "gig" economy — this does not offer worker's benefits such as healthcare and you don't get paid if you don't work. it's hard to credit Trump with "creation" of these jobs since they've been around long before he took office. For a good read, check out the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities:"Chart Book:Tracking the Post-Great Recession Economy."
Then, there's the de-regulation of methane, CO2, mercury and carbon emissions, air pollution policies, use of hydrofluorocarbons and repeal of a summer-time ban on use of E15, not to mention repeal of the Clean Water Act, use of seismic air guns, drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge — the list goes on as to how he's professing his love but NOT for the American citizen. One final note on Ms. James' claim of his "love" for American people: "I could stand in the middle of 5th Ave. and shoot somebody and I wouldn't lose voters."
Donnamarie Tonelli
Meredith
