To The Daily Sun,
As a resident of Bristol, I am excited to share that we have two opportunities to vote on at our Bristol Town Meeting on March 13. These are projects that are beneficial to us both now and into the future.
The first is the recycling warrant article that would bring recycling back. It would start with corrugated cardboard that would be sold to recycling vendors. Other items would be added to the list in the future. This will save the town the cost of hauling and disposing of these items, and we would be able to bring in income to support our town, especially as the fees for waste removal and disposal continue to rise.
The second article is for a solar array at Bristol’s wastewater treatment facility. This project does not require additional money from the town and will save the town money through lowered energy costs for this facility.
Both of these projects are recommended by the Select Board.
Residents of Bristol please come to the annual Town Meeting on March 13 to support these two worthwhile projects that are beneficial both environmentally as well as financially.
Donna Worthen
Bristol
