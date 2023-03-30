Don Ewing: Why do people blame Joe Biden on issues that were occurring before his candidacy? We shoulder the blame for being wasteful citizens. Apparently, he didn't get the memo that it isn't Biden alone; the U.N. has some suggestions for climate change that don't mean a new tax:
"Our lifestyles have a profound impact on our planet. Our choices matter. Around two-thirds of global greenhouse gas emissions are linked to private households. The electricity we use, the food we eat, the way we travel, and the things we buy all contribute to a person's 'carbon footprint,' the amount of greenhouse gas emissions associated with an individual's activities. Start with these actions: Change your home's source of energy, reduce, reuse, repair & recycle. Save energy at home, eat more vegetables, consider your travel, throw away less food, and walk, bike or take public transportation."
Public transportation in New Hampshire is a joke, really. We could address our infrastructure as we move forward. I care about the home I was born in and am hopeful we do ban transports that use fossil fuels. I wouldn't mind a wind turbine in my backyard if it means that my future descendants can live. The following agencies/organizations don't work for Biden or "the government," but are there for all of us. How about we support them? The Nature Conservancy, The World Meteorological Association, World Wildlife Fund for Nature, and the following nonprofits: 350.org, Climate Reality Project, Climate Solutions, ConservAmerica, Earth Justice, ecoAmerica, GreenPeace USA, iMatter, Moms Clean Air Force, Mothers Out Front, NextGen Climate, Union of Concerned Scientists, Carbon Tax Center, Citizens Climate Lobby, Climate X Change, High Schoolers for Carbon Dividends, ACE-Alliance for Climate Education and CAMEL-Climate Adaptation Mitigation.
