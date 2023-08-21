We have been governed by both parties for 300-plus years, and the only time I have ever seen a flag with that Anglo-Saxon word F**k has been F**k Biden, F**k Democrats, etc. That is hate "speech" and should be treated as such. This is the caliber of "citizens" who claim the election was stolen, that Joe Biden caused all our woes. Blaming one person and not remembering issues he came into after his inauguration is another reason. Not being able or willing to face facts is what is wrong with the country. Sticking to what you feel is correct isn't the same as truth. Consider "words" used by the previous "president." "Grab her by the p***y; ridiculing that disabled reporter, denigrating anyone who disagrees with him is simply the bad behavior of a spoiled, rotten rich bully. Still supporting him just shows us more about the voter. The Washington Post calculated his false or misleading claims, total: 30,573 over four years. CDC on coronavirus cases: 107,787,609, total hospitalizations: 6,244,216, deaths: 1,172,270. Would have tripled, easily, had he been reelected. It nearly overran our health care systems, can you imagine if Biden hadn't authorized vaccines when he did? My husband and I had all of the vaccines. We have not had a cold, the sniffles, any flu or COVID. And yet, we shopped, we went to the gym, we worked. The crux of the matter: I follow laws, regulations and directions. Just because I don't want to, doesn't mean I should disregard what is the current remedy. It isn't up to other letter writers to decide what is best for the rest of us, theirs are only opinions not facts. Thank you, Lynn Chong.
