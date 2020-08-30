To The Daily Sun,
I am disappointed in the narrow-minded view of those reading The Daily Sun. The purpose of political cartoons is not necessarily to poke fun at someone. It is meant to bring a point to the center for consideration. The cartoon — re: active shooter — drill was meant to point out that some groups of people are indeed feeling they are singled out to be victimized.
Having spent 35 years away from the Lakes Region where I grew up, most of my employment was working with poor generational welfare recipients. These families just happened to be mostly black families living in HUD section 8, subsidized housing. When the police did their routine patrols, these families immediately left their yards and went into their homes so they wouldn’t be rousted for vagrancy or congregating. I think the “cartoon” makes that sad point quite clearly. By the time the children entered school they were already conditioned to react the way the child was depicted as reacting.
Let’s start seeing things from another perspective before we start taking offense at being shown how other families are living. What we experience is not everyone else’s experience.
Donna Merkwan, Ph.D.
Belmont
