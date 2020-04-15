To The Daily Sun,
Why would LRGHealthcare furlough doctors who are primary care physicians for those who may be admitted for COVID-19 and retain the services of their hospitalists who know nothing about the medical histories and possible contributing factors of those patients? Why not furlough the hospitalists and keep our primary care providers? Insurance pays when our PCPs see us even in the hospital and the hospital would save on the salaries of the hospitalists.
I do not support the use of hospitalists because it goes against my view of treating the whole patient. Hospitalists treat the admitting diagnosis which may not include other conditions. With the virulence of this virus, I wants someone treating me who knows me and my medical history.
Donna Merkwan
Belmont
