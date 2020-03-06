To The Daily Sun,
It’s time to put our confidence in the professionals and residents that participated in the Building Facilities Committee. This group spent the last three years studying and listening to community concerns. They studied the condition of every town-owned building and the cost of preserving them or removing them. This study and review identified that the Police Station was in an emergency state of replacement.
The Town of Belmont is truly fortunate to have had such a talented group of residents with diversified backgrounds volunteer their time to this project.
Most of all, no one from the committee has any vested interest or personal gain other than investing in the Town of Belmont. This committee looked at the most realistic and cost affordable approaches, and listened to the community’s wishes.
After many publicized work sessions and public hearings questions still continue to come up that truly deserve more clarification.
— Why stay in the village and not build on Rte. 106?
Taking commercial or industrial property off our tax rolls for town purposes would be a devastating tax loss and cost taxpayers more money due to the loss in revenue. You also have to purchase the property first at an added cost. Water and sewer are other financial concerns.
— Why rip down the Corner Meeting House?
This building sits on the corner of an intersection where all drainage runs down gradient to the side and under the building. The building has a stone foundation and floor joists sitting on the ground. In the past, lally columns have given way to underground erosion promoting extensive construction. This building will continue to cost the town allot of money in maintenance and upkeep.
— Where are we going to meet?
The fourth floor of the mill has been repaired and all meetings will be moved there with more than ample meeting space to accommodate everyone’s meeting needs.
— Why can’t we build it with volunteers and donations?
The fire station is a garage that had very few building limitations unlike the legal demands, liability and labor restrictions that police stations are governed by today.
The fire station initially was built with sweat labor but later town funds were used for improvements, additions and changes. The building was also built in an era when volunteerism was prevalent unlike the changing world we live in today.
As a conservative, and no different than anyone else in town I don’t want to spend any more money than I have to in taxes, but the reality is pay now or one way or the other we are going to pay more later. The longer we debate where we should be putting the building the more costs will go up. Right now the bond rate is at an all time low.
Stop by the Police Department, or go on line and see the live stream video. A women told me, to justify her expense she is willing to cut out one dinner with her friends and that will take care of her extra tax increase. She said, by making this little concession I have done what I feel is right for my community and the safety of those who put their lives on line every day for me.
Everyone has to vote his or her conscience and if it’s too much financially for you, we all respect you. But lets all pull together and stop thinking about the “what if ‘s”. Please Vote, YES on Article #2 Tuesday, March 10.
Donna J. Cilley
Belmont
