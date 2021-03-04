To The Daily Sun,
Belmont residents should vote NO on Article #25 on the March 9th Town Ballot. The Belmont Conservation Commission has been successful in protecting open space, and natural resources for drinking water, wildlife habitat and recreation using grants and other funds including the land use change tax. Since 2001, when undeveloped land taxed at a lower rate (the Current Use exception) is developed, 100% of a one-time tax penalty (10% of the fair market value) goes to the Belmont Conservation Commission. These funds are used by the Conservation Commission to purchase undeveloped land and/or easements “to balance the scale” compensating for the natural resource values lost to the community.
Article 25 on Belmont's Town Ballot, proposes to greatly diminish this successful conservation tool by providing only half the receipts from the land use tax to the Belmont Conservation Commission. With development pressure increasing on open space and natural resources, we should be investing more, not less in conserving land and water resources. It is becoming more and more difficult to compensate for open lands lost to development as property values increase. Since 2019, property values have gone up significantly. The choice is clear, if you value the scenic rural character of Belmont, its lakes, rivers, farms, forest lands and recreation areas, vote NO and support our Conservation Commission's efforts to protect our natural resources.
Donna Hepp
Belmont
