To The Daily Sun,
I was a member of the Belmont Facility Strategy Committee and support Article 2 to construct a new police station. Here are five reasons why Article 2 deserves a "yes" vote from Belmont residents on March 10:
Belmont's police station is overcrowded and has significant safety issues. There is insufficient space for existing staff, dispatch, interviews, records, evidence storage and handling major incidents. Belmont needs a police station designed for this use to meet community needs for the next 20 years. To serve the community, our Police Department needs an effective and safe work place. The former fire station has outlived its use as a temporary facility to house the Police Department.
Community meetings and feedback identified the police station as their highest facility priority. Belmont residents supported a study of town-owned buildings and community meeting feedback identified the Police Department's needs as most important. Tours of the station convinced many that we need to support our Police with a more safe and effective work place. The current conditions are not acceptable.
Location of the Police Department in Belmont Village works. Most community feedback during the facility study supported keeping the Police Department in Belmont Village. The new police station proposed would be on existing town-owned land at the corner of Sargent and School Street. The Police Department has been in this location since 1996. There has never been a problem with pedestrian safety, nor is it anticipated. When going out on a call, Police maintain low speed until they reach the highway.
A new police station and consolidating town services would reduce long-term maintenance costs. After two years of study, including 20-year space projections and building evaluations by an architectural firm, the citizen-based Belmont Facility Committee determined that Belmont has more town-owned buildings than it needs and several buildings lack sufficient space for existing and future needs. The committee recommended construction of a new Police Station as the top priority, after considering several alternatives and public feedback. Town meeting rooms and the welfare office are proposed to be moved to the Belmont Mill, so the Corner Meeting House will no longer be needed. Historic features like the tin interior can be recovered. Consolidating Town Hall functions in the Belmont Mill would eliminate the need for three town-owned buildings and reduce long-term building maintenance costs.
It is time to move forward with a new police station. Construction cost will increase 3 percent or more each year this decision is postponed. Using town property adjacent to the existing police station reduces the disruption and cost of relocation to a new facility. Other alternatives like obtaining property from the state, adjacent to the fire station, have already been explored (the state plans to retain the land for future Route 140 improvements). Not taking action will continue to leave the Belmont with inadequate facilities for services the community depends on and continuing maintenance costs for buildings that do not meet our long-term needs.
Donna Hepp
Belmont
