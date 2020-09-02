To The Daily Sun,
I’m am so grateful to Richard Robinson, my colleague and friend for almost 20 years, for agreeing to step up and run to serve Belknap County as a write-in candidate for sheriff. Like you, I had been reading the saga unfolding in our Sheriff’s Office of late with increasing unease. While I don’t proclaim to know the nuances of what went wrong there, it is very clear that something doesn’t smell right; and that’s when good people should act!
Richard Robinson THANK YOU. You will undoubtedly serve Belknap County citizens with integrity and intelligence, because that’s what I’ve seen you bring everyday to your work at AutoServ. When good people raise their hand, we ALL need to support them.
Richard Robinson is an ideal candidate; and I know he’s doing this because someone qualified, capable, and honest needed to stand up. Please remember to show up and write-in the name “Richard Robinson” for sheriff on September 8th — or better yet, get an absentee ballot today and vote now.
Donna Gaudet Hosmer
Laconia
Got my vote.
