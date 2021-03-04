To The Daily Sun,
Pandemic or no pandemic, I am excited to be at the Belmont Election Polls on Tuesday, March 9, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., to support Ruth Mooney for re-election as Belmont Selectman. This is not only a Belmont honor, but a true exciting day to see all of our Belmont community residents. Listen to all the current, personal and community news, watch families grow, and listen to all the old time stories. A yearly event that should never be missed, plus your vote counts!
Re-electing Ruth will mean, another three years of strong community spirit, 100% dedication to all our hard working citizens and, of course, hard spent tax dollars.
Ruth’s vision and strong business management skills has lead by example with too many positive outcomes to list! But, as always, bring your ideas and she will listen.
For example, did you know that in 1986 the Belmont “town” tax rate was $8.34 per thousand, and in 2020 the Belmont “town” side of the tax rate was $8.34 per thousand. Talk about hard work and leadership.
Can’t wait to see you at the polls, come vote with me for Ruth Mooney Belmont Selectman.
Please don’t forget your mask and your drivers license.
Donna Cilley
Belmont
