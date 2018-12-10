To The Daily Sun,
Each year in conjunction with the Town of Meredith and with assistance from the town's schools, American Legion Post 33 organizes a community Christmas party for about 120 town folk, with special emphasis on the 16 needy families in our area.
The Post raises the money needed for this effort by running "Meat Bingos." This year over $3,000 (a record) was collected. This success would not have been achieved, without secret donors and the unstinting help from many volunteers, who give of their time with no thought of reward. How do you thank these hard working individuals? A group of Post members agreed, that public recognition of their efforts was in order. There a too many helpers to list all your names, but you know who you are and we wish to give you a big THANK YOU for your efforts.
Elliot Finn
American Legion Post 33
Meredith
