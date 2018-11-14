To The Daily Sun,
On Saturday Nov. 3, the New Hampshire Veterans Home held its first Christmas Craft Fair in seven years. The success of the fair exceeded all expectations. We had 31 vendors selling a variety of homemade crafts, donations of over 50 raffle prizes and a white elephant room where we sold items from dishes to tools, all donated by generous contributors.
The success of the craft fair could not have been possible without the generosity of so many. We would like to thank the following local businesses who contributed to the success of the raffle which alone raised over one thousand dollars: 104 Diner, Meredith, 48 Main St., Meredith Café & Creperie, Meredith, AJ’s Bait & Tackle, Meredith, Aroma Joes, Tilton, Aubuchon Hardware, Franklin, Bryant & Lawrence, Tilton, Central Treasure and Pawn, Tilton, Eloise’s Closet, Tilton, Franklin Savings Bank, Franklin, Fratello’s, Laconia, Georges Diner, Meredith, Hannaford, Franklin, Harts Turkey Farm, Meredith, Island Sun Tanning, Tilton, Jack Dokus, Franklin, Jacky Flanders, Jewelry Outlet, Laconia, Just Maple, Tilton, Kettlehead, Tilton, Middleton Building Supply, Meredith, Million Dragon, Tilton, Pair-A-Dice, Tilton, Paulies, Tilton, Pizza Express, Tilton, Pizza Hut, Tilton, Sara Strafford Photography, Smitty’s, Tilton, Sub Crazy, Meredith, Tanger Outlets, Tilton, The Franklin Studio, Franklin, Todd’s Sugar Works, Belmont, Tractor Supply, Tilton, Unos, Tilton, Village Image Hair Salon, Belmont, Vynnart, Meredith, W.E. Aubuchon, Meredith, Yuen Sing, Tilton, and Walmart, Tilton.
We would also like to thank the many volunteers who gave so much of their time, without them we would not have had such a successful fair!
Patty Copeland
Volunteer Coordinator
New Hampshire Veterans Home
Tilton
