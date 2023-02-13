I would like to thank Bristol for an enjoyable and rewarding tenure on the selectboard. Many think it is a hard and thankless job. However, I found an approach of doing what is best for the town and its citizens is rewarded with civility and friendship from those who both agree or disagree with your decisions.
I will sincerely miss serving on the selectboard, but I believe strongly that elected officials should limit their terms. Fresh perspective keeps a board vibrant for the better of all. If only national politicians were so wise. There are two great candidates on the ballot for Bristol Selectboard, Rob Glassett and Scott Sanschagrin. You may not know them, but they have contributed their time to the community in many ways. For years they both have helped in less glamorous, out-of-the-limelight roles in numerous community events, and both have Budget Committee experience. They will govern for what is best for the people and the town and are worthy of your vote.
In making endorsements, I also encourage your vote for Randall Kelley for Bristol representative for school board. Serving with Randall on the Bristol Planning Board, I see his decisions are thoughtful and balanced for all parties. I know on the SAU4 school board he will be unencumbered by any personal or family self-interest and make decisions for the best interest of the education of our students. His goal is excellence in education. He will not just throw more money at things. He will apply resources in the best way to provide opportunities for students, a quality curriculum, retention of good teaching staff and a safe and proper environment.
Thank you again for a great experience and helping elect those who will lead us by their selfless desire to contribute to the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.