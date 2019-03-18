To The Daily Sun,
The Sanbornton Selectboard proposed an operating budget of $4,198,516 for the upcoming fiscal year at Wednesday night’s Town Meeting. Following a short discussion the proposed budget was voted on and passed by approximately one hundred voters. We have a full-time Police Dept., full-time Fire and Life Safety Dept. and a full time Highway Dept.
There have been billions of dollars spent by towns, states and federal governments, not to include the private sector, to conform to all of the Civil Disabilities Acts requirements enacted by Congress. We hear all kinds of media rhetoric in regards to folks being discouraged and/or even prevented from voting. Now think about that or a minute. Okay, TIMES UP!
Wouldn’t you think that with all the Sanbornton tax dollars spent in the form of salaries at least one department head would have thought through the need to shovel, salt and sand the walk way and handicapped parking area at the Town Hall on Voting Day this past Tuesday. So much for safety! The good news is, if some elderly or handicapped person slipped, fell and was injured on the ice and snow, one of our two ambulances was only a quarter-mile away. So much for SAFETY! The sad thing is that this is only a symptom of a much greater problem in the upper management of the Town of Sanbornton.
Jack Robinson
Sanbornton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.